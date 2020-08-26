Woman found dead next to ‘starving baby’ in UK

THE death of a woman, whose one-year-old child was reportedly found malnourished beside her bod, is being investigated in United Kingdom (UK).

Mercy Baguma, originally from Uganda, was discovered in a flat in Glasgow on Saturday August 22 after the sounds of her son crying were heard.

A police spokesperson said her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Refugee charity Positive Action in Housing said Ms Baguma had claimed asylum and lived in “extreme poverty”.

It said she lost her job after her right to work in the UK expired.

Her son was found next to his mother, crying and “weakened from several days of starvation”, according to Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing.

The boy was taken to hospital and discharged on Monday, and is now staying with his father.

The charity said Ms Baguma had contacted them several weeks ago, saying she did not have enough money to look after herself or her child.

Another charity, African Challenge Scotland, posted video on social media of Ms Baguma thanking its volunteers for delivering food in early June.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This is a tragic situation and our condolences go to Ms Baguma’s family.”

They added: “The Home Office takes the wellbeing of all those in the asylum system extremely seriously, and we will be conducting a full investigation into Ms Baguma’s case.”