Woman Kidnapped, Beaten and Buried in Well for Days (Graphic Photos)

A woman who was declared missing, has been found in a shallow well in an uncompleted building at Igwuruta community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Mrs. Chizoba Eke, a mother of two was kidnapped from her home, along with her six month old baby on August 17 and thrown into a shallow well after severe beatings.

Luck ran out on one of her abductors as he was caught by the Police on stop-and-search with Chizoba’s baby at Omerelu, the boundary Community between Rivers and Imo State.

Efe Eke, husband of Chizoba said he was invited by the Police to come and identify the baby having lodged a complaint about his missing wife and baby.

Eke said the suspect is known to him in the area as Mr. Chinedu

Mr. Eke who hails from Imo state said the suspect Chinedu had attempted to rape his wife when she was pregnant.

On her part, Chizoba, still reeling in pains, said the suspect came to her house claiming that her husband wanted her to come to the suspect’s house to collect some money.

She said she was abducted on getting there.

Reverend Clinton Orie, Pastor of Assemblies of God Church, Omoduku in Igwuruta where the family worships, noted that it was the grace of God that kept the woman alive for three days inside the well.

SP Nnamdi Omoni the Spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident and said the victim is receiving medical attention, while investigation is on.

