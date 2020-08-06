Woman seeks divorce over husband’s foul temper

Agency Reporter

A teacher, Iyabo Amusan, on Thursday approached a Customary Court in Mapo, to seek divorce, citing her husband’s foul temperament.

In her testimony, Iyabo, said that she had made up her mind to surrender her children and separate from Joseph if doing so would “secure” her life.

“Joseph has resorted blackmailing me. He calls me a cheat.

“My lord, I don’t know why Joseph has decided to bring me so much dishonour and disgrace, it is one day, one trouble in our matrimonial home.

“Anytime he beats me, Joseph strips me naked. He accuses me of forging my certificate to secure a job.

“Worst still, Joseph wants me dead. He inflicted machete injuries on me and I was hospitalised.

“Besides, he does not provide for the children and I. I pay for our accommodation,” Iyabo said.

Joseph, a panel beater consented to the divorce request and denied all the allegations levelled against him.

“My lord, I’m not a farmer and there is no need for me to use a machete.

“Iyabo has been in the habit of running away from my house only to reappear at her will.

“Iyabo bought most electronic and home appliances in the house and she warned me not to lay my hands on them and I maintained my distance from them including not entering her room.

“I contributed N20,000 as part of the house rent,” Joseph said.

Corroborating the respondent’s argument, Joseph’s senior brother also testified that Iyabo was a terrible wife who was in the habit of putting her husband to shame in public by accusing him of theft.

In her own testimony, the first child of the family, who had already married, testified against her father.

The court called the first child on the phone and she said that her dad was a disappointment to fatherhood.

Chief Ademola Odunade, President of the court, adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for judgment.

(NAN)

