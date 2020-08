A woman and her daughter were stopped in an airport after customs officers found a dead man in their luggage. The pair were transporting the skeleton of their dead husband and dad after he died in 2008. They put his bones inside a box in their suitcase in a bid to return him home to […]

The post Woman Stopped At German Airport With Husband’s Bones In Luggage appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...