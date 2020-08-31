World Athletics wade in AFN crisis

By Olalekan Okusan

World Athletics (WA) has expressed its displeasure over the lingering crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) after the court ruling instituted by the embattled AFN President, Shehu Gusau against the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The WA made their position known in a letter addressed to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare which was signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WA, Jon Ridgeon.

The world body would await the outcome of the Court of Appeal proceedings and would make known their position on the crisis.

“Over the last few months our office has received communications addressed to our president from your ministry concerning the status of Mr Shehu Gusau as the President of AFN, the content of which have been noted. The last correspondence we received from you was on July 17, 2020, enclosing the notice of appeal of the decision of the High Court to the Court of Appeals and an application that the High Court judgement be paused. Naturally, we are disappointed that the dispute has resulted in court proceedings when it could have been resolved in accordance with the process laid out in the Constitution,” the CEO said.

He however acknowledged the world body was aware that the new AFN Constitution was approved at the AFN Congress on December 4, 2019.

“Accordingly to our records, we understand that the mandate of the Board, including the President, is until June 2021. It seems to us that whatever the outcome of the court proceeding, in order to ensure there is no ambiguity and all stakeholders are absolutely clear it will become necessary to engage with the membership of the AFN on the status of the Constitution and the President, whoever that may be in the future, to ensure that have their Constitutional endorsement,” he added in part.

On Sunday, embattled AFN boss Gusau has kicked against his recall by the North West.

He described it as another failed attempt by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to destabilize the AFN.