World Bank Halts ‘Doing Business’ Report Amid Concerns of Data Manipulation

The World Bank on Thursday said it is halting publication of its flagship report on business competitiveness to investigate data irregularities.

Data about four countries—China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia—appeared to have been inappropriately altered, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The move renewed concerns first raised two years ago by the World Bank’s chief economist that the report, called “Doing Business,” was vulnerable to manipulation.

