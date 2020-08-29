WORLD CUP GLORY: Girl in green uniform followed our truck from airport to Broad Street — Ugbade

Nduka Ugbade

By Jacob Ajom

One of the key moments for Nduka Ugbade after their U-16 World Cup glory 35 years ago in China, was a little schoolgirl, who was among the mammoth crowd that received them at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“I hope one day in my life,” Ugbade told Vanguard in an interview, “I will see this little girl again and she would come to me and say I was that little girl you saw that day.”

Ugbade said the little girl, who was in a green uniform, jogged alongside the truck carrying the triumphant team from the airport to Broad Street, where a reception was held for the team.

He was responding to a question on the nature of reception the team got on arrival with the maiden U-16 World Cup gold.

His words: “It was unbelievable. Both old and young, the elderly and even toddlers were out there to cheer us.

“I could remember one small girl, maybe she was 13 or thereabout, who followed us, wearing a green school uniform with rubber shoes; from the airport to Broad Street— how she did it I never knew.

“She was just jogging beside the open truck that was carrying us. During the reception at Broad Street, they were pouring drinks on us and out of the crowd I could spot this little girl, in the green school uniform, sweating and I couldn’t believe it.

“I hope one day, I don’t know how it is going to happen; one day in life, I will see this little girl (who should be a mother today) again and she would come to me and say I was that little girl you saw that day.

“I don’t know how it will happen. But that is my prayer,” Nduka Ugbade added.

