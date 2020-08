Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday announced that worship centres in the state will be opened from Friday, August 7. Sanwo-Olu announced the reopening of worship centres at a press conference where he gave updates on how the state is managing the global pandemic. “Places of worship in Lagos will now be opened from […]

