WWE Superstar, James “Kamala” Harris Is Dead

The death of the wrestler was confirmed on the official web page of the WWE.

While the WWE statement did not say the cause of death, a Facebook post by Kenny Casanova, the writer who co-authored Kamala’s autobiography, the wrestler died of the coronavirus.

Kamala made his WWF debut in 1984 and performed in the ring as Kamala.

In a career that spanned more than two decades, Kamala battled many of wrestling’s superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

Standing at 6’7″ and weighing 380 pounds, fans knew Harris as “Kamala” or “The Ugandan Giant”. Kamala was characterized by an African mask, warpaint and a loincloth.

Many wrestlers have taken to social media to honour Harris using the hashtag #ripkamala.

Former wrestler Elijah Burke, also known as Da Pope. “Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came. An all-around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great ‘Ugandan Giant’ Kamala. His memory will live on forever.”

Another ex-wrestler, Scotty Riggs with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) tweeted that he never met or knew Harris, but he understood his impact.

“Grateful the man paved the road for wrestlers with his unique persona that made the fans believe … He was one of a kind, Riggs wrote.

