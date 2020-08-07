Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, has convicted and sentenced the duo of Akinola Opeyemi and Owolabi Olajide to three months of community service for internet fraud. The spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement said they are to sweep the Physics […]

The post Yahoo boys to sweep UNILORIN department, secondary school for three months appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...