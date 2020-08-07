Daily News

Yahoo boys to sweep UNILORIN department, secondary school for three months

By
0
Post Views: Visits 29

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, has convicted and sentenced the duo of Akinola Opeyemi and Owolabi Olajide to three months of community service for internet fraud. The spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement said they are to sweep the Physics […]

The post Yahoo boys to sweep UNILORIN department, secondary school for three months appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Nigerian basketball player Michael Ojo dies aged 27 in Serbian training

Previous article

Africa: Countries in Africa Mirror Peace Setbacks in World – Global Peace Report

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News