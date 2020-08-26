Yale Law professor is suspended over allegations of sexual harassment

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:56 EDT, 26 August 2020 | Updated: 13:14 EDT, 26 August 2020

The Yale law professor husband of the woman who coined the phrase Tiger Mom has been suspended over allegations of sexual harassment.

Jed Rubenfield, who is married to author Amy Chua, denies the claims.

He has been accused of verbal sexual harassment, unwanted touching and attempting to kiss several students over a period of several decades, according to New York Magazine.

The alleged incidents happened both in the school and in his home where he had parties, it is claimed. Rubenfield has been suspended for two years.

He claims the allegations are false and that he was targeted because of his controversial comments in the past about Title IX rules, which he previously said could make someone incorrectly think they have been the victim of sexual assault.

According to the claims, there was a whisper network about Rubenfield on the campus for years.

One unnamed woman claimed she’d been warned by a male alumni: ‘You’ve not scraped the bottom of the barrel when it comes to Rubenfeld’s behavior. Stay away.’

No other details about the alleged incidents have emerged. Rubenfield, 61, denied the claims wholeheartedly.

‘I absolutely, unequivocally, 100 percent deny that I ever sexually harassed anyone, whether verbally or otherwise.

‘Yes, I’ve said stupid things that I regret over the course of my 30 years as professor, and no professor who’s taught as long as I have that I know doesn’t have things that they regret that they said,’ he told NYMag.

The couple with their daughters in 2011 at the launch of her controversial book, The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother

He went on to say that his previous remarks about Title IX rules – which shape sexual harassment and assault complaints on college campuses – are what led to the allegations.

‘Ironically, I have written about the unreliability of the campus Title IX procedures. I never expected to go through one of them myself.

‘I think subsequent to me having written some controversial articles about sexual assault, that I became a target of people making false allegations against me,’ he said, adding that he did not know who had made the claims.

Rubenfield and his wife have two daughters, one of whom clerked for Brett Kavanaugh.

Chua, the author of The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, also wrote an op-ed before sexual assault allegations emerged against Kavanaugh, describing him as a ‘mentor for young lawyers, particularly women.’

The pair were both previously accused of telling young law students how to dress if clerking for him. Chua was also accused of telling young students that Kavanaugh preferred attractive clerks. He denied the claims.

She has not commented on her husband’s suspension.

Chua’s book sparked controversy when it was released in 2011. In it, she explains why she raised her daughters in a ‘Chinese’ way rather than in the style of Western mothers.

Her harsh parenting tips include ‘nothing is fun until you’re good at it’ and ‘every day that you don’t practice is a day you’re getting worse.’

In 2014, she caused uproar with another book that claims certain ethnic groups ‘drastically outperform’ others in America.