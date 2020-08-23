Daily News

You remain my friend for life, Nengi tells Ozo

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

First Head of House Nengi has reminded Ozo they are friends and nothing more.

She told Ozo not to get things mixed up between them, saying he “is never taken”.

The ex-beauty queen asked Ozo to be her friend and brother for life after Ozo said he doesn’t want to lose her in House or outside.

“We are best friends for life, you are my brother for life, give me your hand. Let’s solidify our friendship,” she said.

