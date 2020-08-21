Your ailment is not your calling (2)

By Bankole Ige

‘’People who take responsibility for their own healing are the ones that heal the fastest…… and the ones who consider their ailment to also be a message and chance of improvement are the ones that overcome it the quickest.’’

In my endeavour to accompany Nigerians – particularly those of us that believe in natural healing through Ayurveda – on the path from disease to ease, I shall be writing on various pertinent topics related to natural healing using Ayurveda’s systems of healing. I assure you that my recommendations will be based on time tested traditions and healings of Ayurveda – India’s and surely one of the world’s oldest holistic (“whole-body”) systems of healing which is based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance in the mind, soul and body. In fact, Ayurveda’s main goal is to promote good health, and not to fight disease, but treatments are geared toward specific health problems.

Ayurvedic Approach To The Treatment of Asherman’s Syndrome

Asherman’s Syndrome (AS), is a rare acquired uterine condition that occurs when scar tissue (adhesions) form inside the uterus and/or the cervix. It is characterized by variable scarring inside the uterine cavity. In milder cases, the adhesions, which can be thick or thin, can appear in smaller areas of the uterus and in severe cases, the entire front and back walls of the uterus can fuse together or the scar tissues may be sparsely located or merged together.

Signs And Symptoms of Asherman’s Syndrome

Less flow of menstrual bleeding or intermittent menstrual bleeding. The cervix or lower uterus may block the menstruation resulting in less flow of menstrual bleeding

Increased cramps and pain during menstrual period and ovulation due to the result of blockages.

Asherman syndrome may also result in infertility. As the cervix is blocked, and uterus wall has shrunk hence no chances of conception.

Recurrent miscarriage

Phases of Asherman Syndrome:

Phase totally depend upon the range and thickness of the adhesion which is enumerated below:

Mild Asherman’s Syndrome:- when the adhesion are very thin and flimsy which can be removed with the help of thin instrument.

Moderate Asherman’s Syndrome:- In this phase, the adhesion is thicker and the strands of muscular tissue are mixed with fibrous tissue.

Severe Asherman’s Syndrome:- The adhesion becomes very thick, and there is severe damage of the endometrium.

Causes of Asherman’s Syndrome:

The main reason for the cause of Asherman’s syndrome is D&C procedure (dilation and curettage) done after pregnancy

Retained placenta which requires removal manually

It can be due to the cesarean delivery

In non pregnancy cases, Intrauterine surgery is performed to repair structural defects, discard fibroids or defects caused due to the use of birth control devices

A pelvic infection, unrelated to surgery can be reason behind Asherman’s syndrome

Another reason can be physiotherapy, as it can cause damage to uterus and adhesion formation

There are more chances to develop Asherman’s Syndrome in a recently pregnant syndrome than in non-pregnant uterus

Genital tuberculosis – a chronic disease with low-grade symptoms.

Ayurvedic Treatment of Asherman’s Syndrome:

From Ayurvedic point of view, whenever vata is vitiated, it causes painful and irregular periods while pitta causes heavy bleeding, thereby causing hot flushes and irritability. Best remedy for the treatment of Asherman Syndrome in Ayurveda.

Ayurveda recognizes that there are some excellent herbs in offering solutions to the female problem such as Asherman Syndrome. There are products that have effective control of excessive discharge and painful menstruation. They help in the regulation of menstrual cycles; treat and very useful for irregular monthly cycles, painful menstruation, and premenstrual syndrome. and help make the uterine and endometrium muscles that wear out during period and miscarriage.

In Planet Ayurveda, we offer effective herbal remedies such as:

*Female Health Support

*Chanderprabha Vati

*Shatavari capsules &

*Pradrantak Churna for ayurvedic treatment of Asherman’s syndrome.

These herbal remedies are prepared from using best quality herbs and strictly follow the principles of Ayurveda. All these herbal remedies of Planet Ayurveda are 100 percent pure, natural and vegetarian. These are free from chemicals, additives and preservatives. These are safe to use as these are free from side effects.

As Ayurveda explains, the imbalance of 3 energies- Vata, Pitta and Kapha (Kinetic, Thermal and Potential energy) in the body causes diseases. Synergistic work of herbs in this product controls vitiated “Vata” and “Pitta”. It supports health of female reproductive organs.

BOSWELLIA CURCUMIN

Boswellia-Curcumin Capsules are preparation of Planet Ayurveda is pure herbal amalgamation of Curcumin and Boswellia herbs holding therapeutic properties which brings reduction in inflammation and relieves pain. The effects of combination of these herbs are long lasting and permanent in any inflammation. Boswellia serrata and Curcuma longa are well known for their anti-microbial activity. All the medicinal features of this product has made it available for people as a right Ayurvedic Treatment for Asherman’s Syndrome.

Herbs used in theses capsules are:

Curcumin (Curcuma Longa) – Curcumin is the main active constituent of rhizome of Curcuma longa. Curcumin extract is potent herb in reducing the inflammation and pain. Its use has been made since ages in Ayurveda to increase immunity and combat any inflammation. It acts on all the three doshas, but specific to reduce mucus or Kapha. Curcumin has Cancer prevention, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, hepato-protective properties activities.

Shallaki (Boswellia serrate) – Boswellia serrata is a tree which in Ayurveda, is known as “salai guggul”.. Boswellia is having anti-tumor, anti-carcinogenic,anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory activities. Ayurvedic medicine has considered it from ages as useful remedy in relieving pain, acting as a natural alternative medicine to NSAIDs (Non steroid anti-inflammatory drug) as it contains Boswellic acids which brings about pain relieving effects

Dosage: 1 capsule twice daily, after meals with plain water.

PUNARNAVA MANDOOR

Punarnava Mandoor are pure Ayurvedic herbal Tablets prepared in Planet Ayurveda with combination of various herbs having properties which makes these tablets a very helpful Ayurvedic Treatment for Asherman’s Syndrome. This formulation has beneficial therapeutic actions like it can improve blood count and its quality, detoxify the blood, removes accumulation of fluid in the body tissues and good for anemia. It is efficient in case of generalized swelling and Asherman’s syndrome also.

Herbs used for its formation are:

Punarnava (Boerhaavia diffusa) – The roots are effective in reducing swelling and accumulated fluid. It also possesses anti-inflammatory, anti-convulsant and anti-fibrinolytic properties.

Shunti (Zingiber officinale) – This herb has stimulant and carminative effects and even relieves nausea. It can reduces swelling and reduce the fluid accumulation.

Pippali (Piper longum) – Pippali is herb with anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and calming effects.

Maricha (Piper nigrum) – It aids in alleviating pain along with this it is a good herbal remedy to reduce swelling and inflammation.

Amalaki (Emblica officinalis) – It is anti-bacterial, carminative, hypoglycemic, stomachic, hypotensive and astringent in action. It has anti-oxidative, anti-hepatotoxic, immuno-modulator and resistance building properties. It is rich in Vitamin C.

Haritaki (Terminalia chebula) – It is an astringent, anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic herbal agent.

Chavya (Piper chaba) – It is anti-microbial, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, diuretic and anti-diarrheal.

Curcumin (Curcuma longa) – It has anti-bacterial properties as well as it also acts as blood purifier and inflammation and useful for wound healing. It also reduces swelling, edema and helps to get rid of excessive fluid accumulation.

Vidanga (Embelia ribes) – This herb has useful effects like reducing weakness of the body.

Chitrak Mool (Plumbago zeylancia) – This herb has features of reducing inflammation, swelling and fluid accumulation.

Ferric Oxide (Mandoor bhasma) – It prepared by purifying and calcinating iron rust. It’s purified form and use of its mild dose mixed with other herbs makes it safe to use. It is a very useful ingredient in managing the conditions like anemia, amenorrhea, menorrhagia dysmenorrhea, edema, intestinal worms. It is also helpful in removing toxins from the blood, reduces edema, swelling, fluid accumulation in the body.

Dosage: 2 tablets twice daily with plain water or as directed by the physician.

KAISHORE GUGGUL

Kaishore Guggulu are herbal Tablets prepared in Planet Ayurveda that specifically efficient in lowering the accumulation of pitta. This herbal product blended with of various amazing herbs that are filled with many medicinal properties.

All herbs used in its preparation are given below:-

Amalaki (Emblica officinalis),

Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica),

Haritaki (Terminalia chebula),

Guggul (Commniphora mukul),

Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia),

Ginger (Zingiber officinale),

Black pepper (Piper nigrum),

Long pepper (Piper longum),

Vidanga (Embelia ribes),

Red Physic nut (Baliospermum montanum),

Indian jalap (Ipomoea turpethum)

Kaishore guggul is formulation which is mixture of various herbs which in natural way benefits in the problem Asherman’s syndrome. These herbs all together acts to maintain the balance among three doshas in body (vata, pitta and Kapha).

Dosage: 2 tablets two times in a day.

PRADRANTAK CHURNA

Pradrantak Churna is an effective classical herbal preparation of Planet Ayurveda that can balances Kapha Dosha. It is totally herbal preparation, much useful in Female health problems as Premenstrual Syndrome, Uterine fibroids. Especially effective in painful menstruation, irregular menses and maintains the proper menstrual cycles. It has been found to be a potent Ayurvedic Treatment for Asherman’s Syndrome. Pradrantak Churna comprises Pushyanug Churna and powder of Saraca indica bark. It is blended with herbs that are found to be have beneficial effects to enhance Female Health.

Herbs Used:

Lodhra (Symplocos racemosa) – This is an herb that can maintain Pitta and Kapha balance in the body. It’s Bark of is good to be used in excessive bleeding during menstrual cycle by relaxing Uterine Tissues. Also useful in Asherman’s syndrome.

Ashok (Saraca indica) – Asoka an amazing herbal plant that can help to relieve symptoms of dysmenorrhea and depression in females. This advantageous herb in case of female genitourinary such as menorrhagia (scanty menstrual bleeding), dysmenorrhea (painful menses), leucorrhoea, heavy bleeding, uterine fibroids and considered as a uterine tonic.

Udumbur (Ficus glomerata) – In Ayurveda this herb has been explained providing widely manages excessive menstrual bleeding.

Arjuna (Terminalia arjuna) – Arjuna is the natural herb that pacifies Kapha and Pitta dosha. An efficient herb in to use in uterus problems and regulates the hormones.

Dosage: 1-2 teaspoonful twice daily, with water after meals.

Shatavari

This is a natural herb that is rich in antioxidants and micronutrients. Shatavari offers excellent results whenever it is used in reproductive health and regulates hormonal imbalance. It rejuvenates the reproductive system in women and also strengthens the uterus.

Arjuna

Another useful herb in asherman syndrome is natural arjuna that supports the uterus and regulates the hormones in females. It also controls menorrhagia.

How To Prevent Asherman Syndrome?

The most ideal approach to avoid asherman disorder is to stay away from the D & C procedure. In most cases, medical evacuation should be opted following a missed or incomplete miscarriage, or post birth hemorrhage.

Above all, Ayurveda is known for its benefits that’s why the best way to cure this problem is to take Asherman Syndrome Ayurvedic treatment. If you are also suffering from infertility and can not solve this issue then definitely try the above described Ayurvedic herbs.

Ige, a civil engineer and MD/CEO, Banjul Nigeria Ltd, can be reached via 08090770099 and hi@ayurvedaafrica.com

Vanguard