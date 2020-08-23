Youth’s body denounce renewed cult clashes in Delta

By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

A youths’ group, Anioma Youth Forum, Worldwide (AYF-W) in Delta North Senatorial District, has condemned renewed cult clashes in Asaba metropolis, in Delta State capital.

The youths lamented violent cult clashes which have claimed several lives in the last few days within Asaba leading to heightened tension among residents.

The group said it is at a loss as to how cult related violence in the metropolis has deteriorated despite presence of security outfits within the neighbourhood.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Elvis Ekwukwo, the group therefore called on the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration and security agencies to redouble their efforts in curbing the rate of insecurity across the state.

It called on the state government “to redouble its efforts in the areas of security, youth empowerment and employment,” saying that the latest killings have only amplified the need for the government to make improvement to whatever efforts aimed at tackling insecurity and violent crimes in the state.”