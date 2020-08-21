Youths get skills training in Alimosho

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, has organised a capacity building and leadership training programme for 100 youths in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

Six participants who emerged as Moremi youth ambassadors received a sum of N50,000 as seed grants for their community-based projects at the event. The overall winner is Adelakun Babatunde.

Akinbile-Yussuf said the week-long event held in Ipaja, was aimed at charging selected participants who cut across the six council areas of Alimosho Federal Constituency, to become the best in their chosen careers.

She said: “Young people are the present and future, hence we are equipping them with requisite skills and essentials to prepare them for global action”.

“Youth development experts and other professionals have been engaged to take participants through topics like self-discovery and goal setting, critical thinking and entrepreneurship, adolescent health, youth delinquency, employability skills, volunteerism and team building, youth participation in politics, and digital marketing, among others”, she added.

The event had in attendance, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Political and Legislative Affairs; Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, Chairman of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Onatoye, and others.