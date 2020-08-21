Youths receive grants after training

By Kunle Akinrinade

THE Lagos ate Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf has held a capacity building and leadership training for 100 youths in Alimosho Local Government.

Six participants chosen as Moremi Youth Ambassadors got N50,000 seed grants for community-based projects. The overall winner is Adelakun Babatunde.

Akinbile-Yussuf said: “Young people are the present and future, hence we are equipping them with skills…to prepare them for global action.

“Youth development experts and other professionals put participants through self-discovery and goal setting, critical thinking and entrepreneurship, among others.’’

Trainees were also instructed in adolescent health, youth delinquency, employable skills, volunteerism and team building, youth participation in politics, and digital marketing.”

Special Adviser to the governor on Political and Legislative Affairs Afolabi Ayantayo; All Progressives Congress (APC) Chair in Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area Abdul-Ganiyu Onatoye were present.