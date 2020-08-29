Zamfara APC: Yari’s group calls for Buni’s intervention

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

A group loyal to the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdullaziz Yari, has appealed to the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CENCPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to urgently intervene in the crisis confronting the Zamfara State chapter of the party.

The call came ahead of the October 31 state legislative by-election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state chapter has been factionalized and embroiled in crisis of which of the groups controls the party’s structure in the state, even as the party lost all the political offices to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general elections.

The two factions in the state are led by former Governor Abdullaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Addressing newsmen at the national secretariat of the APC, the group, APC Peace Unity Forum (APC PUF), said it was necessary for the national leadership of the party to intervene in the crisis before the October 31, 2020 concurrent legislative bye-election in the state.

The group said a letter had been written to the caretaker committee, soliciting for intervention and help the party regain the state.

In the letter dated August 20, 2020, signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Hon. Salisu Isah Gusau and Barr. Auwal Ahmad Nahuche respectively and addressed to the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, the group expressed fears that if the squabbles in the state chapter of the APC was not resolved, the party would lose the election and many others in the future.