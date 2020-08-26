Zamfara lauds schools for complying with COVID-19 protocols

The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols by secondary schools in the state during the ongoing examinations conducted for exit classes.

Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Chairman, State Taskforce on Control and Prevention of COVID-19, gave the commendation at a press conference in Gusau on Wednesday.

“As Chairman of the State Taskforce on Prevention and Control of COVID-19, l paid an unexpected visit to various schools. l am satisfied with the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“We are calling on school managements to do more as regards safety measures in order to protect the lives of their students and staff,” he said.

Magarya also called on parents and guardians to always adhere to COVID-19 safety measures given by school managements.

He noted that the Zamfara government had declared the state COVID-19 free, and added that the state had remained on that status.

He attributed the success to the efforts of the Gov. Bello Matawalle-led administration.

NAN

Vanguard