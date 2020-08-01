Zenith Bank rewards customers in weekly promo

Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, has commenced its “Zenith Beta Life” promo.

The weekly promo, according to a statement issued by the bank, is meant to reward its customers every week from July 31, 2020 to July 30, 2021.

During this period, 50 customers of the bank will be selected via raffle draw each week and rewarded with gifts worth N30,000 each.

The promo, according to the statement, is open to existing and new Zenith Bank customers with the following raffle qualifying criteria:

maintaining a minimum deposit of N5,000 for the period;

requesting and collecting a Zenith Bank card; and

downloading and registering on the Zenith mobile app or registering for *966# EazyBanking.

Reputed as one of the most customer-focused financial institutions in the country, Zenith Bank was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).

As a leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions, Zenith Bank has distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service quality, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

In recognition of its track record of excellent performance, the bank was voted as the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria in 2019 by the World Finance and the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria 2019 by Agusto and Co.

The Bank was also recognised as Bank of the Year and Best in Retail Banking at the 2019 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards.

More recently, the Bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria, for the third consecutive year, in the Banker Magazine “Top 500 Banking Brands 2020”, number one Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in the “2020 Top 1000 World Banks” Ranking published by The Banker Magazine, Best Bank in Nigeria 2020 in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020, and Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...