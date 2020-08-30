News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Author David Mungoshi Has Died

By
0
Post Views: Visits 34

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

NEW VIDEO: Fani-Kayode apologises to Daily Trust Journalist, begs Nigerians, his political mentors for forgiveness

Previous article

Tesla leaves rivals in the dust as shares surge continues

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa