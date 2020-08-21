Zimbabwe Diasporan remittances rise, opposition leader denied bail for third time

Diaspora remittances continue to play an important role in Zimbabwe’s economy, posting a 33 per cent increase to 466.2 million dollars as of July 31, compared to 349.7 million dollars during the same period in 2019, the latest central bank figures show.

The surge could be a result of many Zimbabweans in nearby countries such as South Africa and Botswana opting to use formal money transfer channels because of complications posed by COVID-19.

With travel across borders curtailed, people in the diaspora can no longer use informal couriers such as cross-border bus and truck drivers and passengers to send funds.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya said the diaspora community has greatly assisted the economy by injecting more foreign exchange in the first seven months of the year, The Herald newspaper reported on Friday.

“Over the past months, in spite COVID-19, the amount of money that is coming from the Diaspora to Zimbabwe has never gone down,” he was quoted as saying.

Mangudya said monetary authorities would not stop recipients from using the foreign currency in its form.

“We can’t say ‘don’t use that money’. So, when we put Statutory Instrument 185 of 2020 (use of free funds and Forex trading) we were recognising that our people are bringing in money.

“We call it ‘free funds’, and we are saying businesses should pay tax using the same currency when trading,” he said.

He reiterated that the green-light to use foreign exchange when trading locally does not mean the country is returning to dollarisation.

Instead, he said, Zimbabwe is in the medium term dollarised category of economies like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, which use both local currency and foreign exchange in domestic trading.

Zimbabwe is among the leading recipients of remittances in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region alongside Egypt, Kenya, Tunisia and the DRC.

The country also leads in terms of contribution of remittances to gross domestic product, at 13.5 per cent, according to the COMESA secretariat.

Also in Zimbabwe, a court on Friday denied bail for the third time to an opposition politician, who called for anti-government protests in July, ruling he could be a danger to the public if released.

Jacob Ngarivhume has been in detention for a month after his arrest along with a journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, on charges of inciting violence.

This was after he called for protests on July 31 against corruption and the government’s mishandling of the economy.

Critics accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of persecuting its opponents amid the worst economic crisis in more than a decade, a charge the authorities deny.

Magistrate Utahwashe said the fact that July 31 had come and gone without the violence, the state had feared was “not sufficient to guarantee the safety of the public if the accused is granted bail’’.

Mr Ngarivhume, who arrived at court in leg irons and handcuffs, will return to court on September 4 for a routine appearance.

His lawyer, Moses Nkomo, said he was “stunned” by the court’s decision but would appeal at the High Court next week.

Another magistrate is expected to rule on Chin’ono’s third bail application on Monday.

(Reuters/NAN)