[The Herald] In Chinyika village, Gutu district, smallholder farmers appear to have found a novel strategy to restore soils, damaged from decades of chemical use and mechanical ploughing: they are driving cattle onto their crop fields and enclosing them there for a period of time, at least seven days.

The post Zimbabwe: Enclosing Cattle On Crop Fields Helps Restore Soil Fertility appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...