Zimbabwe: Police Worried Over Increase in Murder Cases

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over an escalation of murder cases stemming from beer disputes.

In a statement, ZRP said people no longer value the sanctity of human life and the upsurge of murder cases was for the period extending from 13 to 19 August 2020 in which there were two cases of patricide recorded in Mutare and Tsholotsho respectively.

“The Zimbabwe Republic police note with concern the upsurge in murder cases during the period extending from 13 to 19 august where sixteen (16) cases were recorded country wide. It is disturbing that some people no longer value the sanctity of human life.

“Two cases of patricide were recorded in Tsholotsho and Mutare where two fathers were murdered by their own sons over petty disputes. In one of the cases, the accused person scolded mourners at a funeral and when his father tried to admonish him, he assaulted him with a three legged fire stand, leading to his death,” read the statement

ZRP said people should avoid unnecessary gatherings during the current national lockdown as most of the murder are occurring during beer drinking extravaganzas

“During this national lockdown period unnecessary gatherings should be shunned as some of these murders are occurring during illegal beer drinking sprees. In the other case which occurred in Mutare, a man (37) accused his father (65) of cheating on his mother during a beer drink and assaulted him by pulling his private parts.”

ZRP also said infidelity has also contributed to a number of recorded murder cases for the period under review.