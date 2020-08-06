ZLP demands recall of suspended lawmaker

Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State has demanded immediate reversal of the suspension slammed on its only lawmaker in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Tomide Akinribido.

Hon Akinribido was suspended Monday for gross misconduct and alleged use of abusive language on the Assembly Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

Akinribido however described his suspension as politically motivated.

State Publicity Secretary of ZLP, Hon. Felix Olatunde, in a press statement, said the APC administration was taking governance to a reckless level.

Olatunde said the suspension of the only ZLP lawmaker was the height of high handedness at play.

He said it was deplorable for Speaker Oleyelogun to be acting the script of the APC led Executive arm of the state.

According to the statement, “The Zenith Labour Party sees this act as capable of reducing the legislative authority and parliamentary immunity of the state to a puppet status.

“Therefore we demand the immediate reversal of the repressive act by the Arakunrin Akeredolu – led government and their prompt apology to the law abiding people of Ondo state in general and the good people of Ondo West constituency 1 in particular for riding roughshod on the electorates this much.

“The good people of Ondo West constituency 1 should remain calm as we pursue the redress of this injustice with all legitimate approaches at our disposal.”

