Zulum, a true servant-leader, says APC

From Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is a true servant-leader of his people.

The party congratulated the governor as he celebrates his 51st birthday.

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday in Abuja by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said: “We join teeming APC members, associates, and the good people of Borno State in celebrating a true servant-leader whose hands-on approach to governance in the state has been exemplary and a reference point.

“Governor Zulum’s administration has ensured judicious use of state resources by completing many of the infrastructure projects initiated and undertaken by the immediate-past administration he took over from. The people of Borno State are definitely better for it.

“While recalling Governor Zulum’s action of rewarding Mrs. Obiagelli Mazi, a dedicated teacher, with money and accelerated promotion, Governor Zulum’s penchant for rewarding hard work and diligence has provided an impetus for service delivery in the state government’s bureaucracy. There is a new disposition among civil servants in the state that it is no longer business as usual.

“Indeed, Borno State has grappled with its security challenges, which have taken a serious toll on the state’s economy and livelihoods. Commendably, Governor Zulum has managed to grow the state’s economy by mobilising farmers for his ‘Back to Farm’ programme and encouraging other local ventures to resume operations.

“Our great party stands as partners in support of Governor Zulum’s programmes and policies to develop and uplift the state. We pray for his good health and wisdom to continue to steer the affairs of the state, contribute to the growth of the party and national development.”