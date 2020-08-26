Zulum seeks agencies’ partnership to end insurgency

Our Reporter

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has urged communities to provide timely information to the military and other security agencies to enable them to track down insurgents.

Zulum made the call on Tuesday when he visited Magumeri Local Government Area to commiserate with the people over the August 19 attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

“It is very important for the citizens to support the Nigerian Military with intelligence reports to enable them to track down the insurgents and their sympathisers.

“Local intelligence is very important. Aside from strengthening the Civilian Joint Task Force as a government, we will encourage our people to provide necessary information to the military and other security forces.”

Zulum also directed the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) to liaise with the Health counterpart, to rehabilitate the hospital and restore all facilities destroyed in the town.

“We shall not be relented in our efforts of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Commissioner of RRR, you have to ensure immediate re-renovation of this hospital.

“Insha Allah, this administration shall not be deterred in building back the infrastructure that was destroyed.”

He said: “affordable and quality healthcare delivery to the poor and vulnerable is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration.”

“As soon as the RRR ministry completes the renovation, we shall put back all the facilities destroyed.”