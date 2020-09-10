10 % applicants score above 50 % in CBT

From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Less than 10 per cent of the applicants who sat for the CBT examination for teaching jobs into post-primary schools in Oyo State scored 50 per cent and above.

The figure represents a little over 6,000 out of the about 90,000 candidates who sat for the examination organised by the Oyo State Post Primary Schools Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

TESCOM Chairman Akin Alamu made the disclosure while answering questions on a programme at an Ibadan-based radio station yesterday.

He said TESCOM board is confused about how to carry out the recruitment due to the poor performance of applicants, adding that some stakeholders have advised the board to consider recruiting applicants and grading them, based on the subject they would teach.