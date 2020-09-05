100 Bandits Killed, 107 Victims Rescued In North West Since July – Military

At least 100 armed bandits have been killed in various parts of the North West by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in the last two months, the military has said.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this on Saturday at a press briefing in Katsina State.

He explained that the operation was aimed at supporting Operation Hadarin Daji to curb the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and other criminals in the region.

Onyeuko revealed that during the series of search and rescue operations conducted between July 1 and September 4, troops rescued 107 kidnapped victims.

He added that the soldiers arrested 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners, as well as nabbed 20 bandits’ informants and collaborators, six arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers, and 32 bandits’ logistics suppliers.

The military spokesman noted that 3,984 rustled cows, 1,627 sheep and rams, and three camels were recovered.

He said a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered, including 43 AK47 rifles, one GPMG, and 100 Dane guns, among other weapons.

According to him, 81 bandits’ camps, including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops, while 74 bandit attacks and 54 kidnap incidents were foiled withing the period under review.

GENERAL UPDATE ON THE ACTIVITIES OPERATION SAHEL SANITY FROM 1 JULY – 4 SEPTEMBER 2020 Sequel to the official commencement of Operation Sahel Sanity in July 2020, as part of activities of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020 at the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp IV Faskari in Katsina State, the Operation has in no small measure affected the economic life of the people of the north-west zone of the country positively. The operation was aimed at supporting Operation Hadarin Daji to stem the tide of the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings, and other sundry crimes in the zone. These acts of criminalities orchestrated by the bandits have been curbed and reduced to its lowest ebb, thanks to the relentless efforts of the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity. There is no gainsaying that the hitherto crippled agricultural, social and economic lives of the people of this zone by bandits’ activities have been restored to normalcy. The above assertion was corroborated during the visits of the Chairmen of the Committees on Army in the National Assembly, Executive Governors, and a host of prominent Traditional Rulers from the north-west zone of the country during their official visits to the Headquarters of Operation Sahel Sanity at the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp IV Faskari Katsina State from 7-14 August 2020. A photo released by the military on September 5, 2020, shows some arms and ammunition recovered from bandits in Nigeria’s north-west. During the visits, they lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Army in their quest to rout out all forms of criminality in the zone. They attested to the fact that normal life has indeed returned to the zone as farming, economic and social life of the people are being carried out without any form of hindrance and molestation by criminal elements. The tremendous successes achieved since the operation started could not have been possible without the sacrifice, commitment, and gallantry exhibited by the professional soldiers of the Nigerian Army, some of whom have paid the supreme price within the period under review. The gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity, within this period, carried out a series of clearance operations, ambushes, and other aggressive and confidence-building patrols. Also, farm and highway patrols were carried out within Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Zamfara States, thus boosting the confidence of the people in carrying out their daily activities. These operations have most importantly led to the rescue of kidnapped victims, recovery of rustled cattle, the arrest of suspected armed bandits and their collaborators, smashing of local and international illegal arms syndicates and illegal armed miners. A photo released by the military on September 5, 2020, shows some suspects arrested by troops in the North West. Furthermore, there were recoveries of a large cache of arms and ammunition, as well as recovery of motorcycles and dislocation of bandits’ logistics network within the period. So far, in all the operations conducted, 100 armed bandits were neutralised, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams, and three camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits, and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested. Furthermore, a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered, which include 43 AK47 rifles, one GPMG and 100 Dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special), and 151 live cartridges of ammunition. In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 107 kidnapped victims were rescued, 20 bandits informants and collaborators, six arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers, and 32 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested. Also, a total of 81 bandits’ camps, including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity. Relatedly, 74 bandit attacks and 54 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops. The gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued to dominate all the volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes, and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action. Consequently, the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity are hereby commended for their gallantry, sacrifices, successes, and the professionalism exhibited within the short period of Operation. A photo released by the military on September 5, 2020, shows some arms and ammunition recovered from bandits in Nigeria’s north-west. They are also urged not to rest on their oars but build on the achievements recorded so far. The people of the north-west zone of the country are also appreciated for their cooperation in providing credible information for the success of the operation. They are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would aid the desired goal of the operation. They are further reassured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restoring total peace in the zone and indeed the whole country. The entire press family both in this zone and across the country are also appreciated for their professionalism, patriotism, commitment in our quest to restoring peace and normalcy in the north-west zone of our dear country. Finally, I thank you most sincerely for coming to this press briefing. I wish you all journey mercies back to your respective destinations. God bless. BENARD ONYEUKO Brigadier General Ag Director Defence Media Operations 5 September 2020

Like this: Like Loading...