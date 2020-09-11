11 Killed In Cross River Road Accident

Eleven people were killed, and two others injured in a road accident along the Calabar-Mbarakom-Awi highway in Cross River State.

The Sector Head of Operations, Deputy Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mathew Egbe, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He blamed the accident on over speeding on the part of the driver with the passengers in the vehicle.

“The accident occurred along the Calabar-Mbarakom-Awi highway. The Hiase bus was conveying 13 passengers, 11 died while two sustained injuries,” he said.

“The accident that occurred this morning claimed 11 lives while two sustained injuries. The injured passengers were taken to the General Hospital in Akampka for treatment alongside the corps.”