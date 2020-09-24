Daily News

111 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria

By
0
Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached 57,724  on Wednesday night following  new  infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 31 of the 111 cases, followed by Gombe with 18, Kaduna with 18 and the FCT with 15.

The rest are: Rivers-14 Imo-3 Kwara-3 Oyo-3 Bayelsa-2 Ogun-2 Edo-1 Osun-1

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 57,724 of which 48,985 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,102 lives.

