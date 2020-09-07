131 win N1m in Dangote cement promo

Less than two months into the National Consumer Promo, a total of 131 Nigerians have each won N1 million across the nation in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2, in which a total sum of N1 billion would be given out to consumers.

The promo, which kicked off in July and is expected to produce 1,000 winners, according to the Director of Marketing, Dangote Cement, Mrs Funmi Sanni, is already achieving its set objectives.

She said the promo was appropriately and deliberately designed to run at this time to cushion the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families, which is the core objective.

The winners, who were presented with dummy cheques, all received credit alerts during the presentation ceremonies, which held in several cities across the nation.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremonies, she noted that the promotion was to encourage customers to continue patronizing the product, which, according to her, is the best in the country.

She said the company had been making efforts to satisfy its teeming customers to the fullest, adding that apart from the premium quality of the product, the firm had also introduced several customer-driven promotional offers to keep their relationship intact.

According to her, a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE. She added that other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes in the promotion that will end on November 5.

At the prize-giving event held in Lagos, Adufe Adetunji, said Dangote had become a household name in giving back to customers. According to him, Dangote Cement promised to make 1,000 Nigerians become millionaires and had kept his promise by enabling winners get alerts today.

One of the N1 million prize winners in Kano, Abubakar Makoda, said he owns three block companies and only uses Dangote cement for production, adding that he buys over 200 bags of the product daily. He narrated that as he buys the product, he keeps on keeping the scratch cards found in each bag of the cement until he got all the letters that make up the name DANGOTE which made him win.