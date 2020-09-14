14 Genoa players positive after Napoli game

Our Reporter

Genoa have announced that 14 members of their match squad, believed to include 8-10 players, tested positive for COVID-19 after the game with Napoli.

So far, only goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schone have been confirmed to have coronavirus.

According to Sportitalia, the latest round of swabs following Sunday’s 6-0 defeat to Napoli found the virus had spread throughout the match day group.

It was confirmed with a statement from Genoa, who acknowledged that there are now 14 members of the matchday group – which includes members of staff – who tested positive.

Sportitalia and the Gazzetta dello Sport claim the figure is divided into eight players who tested positive – so that could well be 10 in total including Perin and Schone.

Read Also: Everton sign Allan from Napoli

“Genoa CFC announces that after the tests, the number of COVID-19 positive employees has risen to 14 between team members and staff.

“The club has activated all the procedures as per the protocol and informed the authorities. The club will give updates as the situation evolves.”

Considering Genoa played Napoli only yesterday, it means the Partenopei will also need to have more blanket tests before their next match, which is against Juventus.

Naturally, Genoa’s game against Torino this weekend is in serious doubt.