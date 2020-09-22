15,000 persons displaced by flooding in Kwara – Abdulrazaq

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has estimated the number of displaced persons by the recent flooding in parts of the state to around 15,000 persons.

Governor Abdulrazaq disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Giving an estimate of the level of material damage caused by the natural disaster, the governor said property destroyed was up to the tune of N10 billion.

According to him, he visited President Buhari to brief him on the challenges the state is facing, especially the part occasioned by the flood and requested for the federal government’s intervention.

The governor said he has secured the President’s promise to help the state and that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has promised that the cycle for assistance will be shorter than the regular six months.