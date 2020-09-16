16-yr-old boy brings double-barrelled gun to school in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— A 16-year-old suspected cultist was among the 81 criminals paraded by men of Anambra State Police Command on Monday. He had brought a double-barrelled gun to his (secondary) school compound at Igboukwu in Aguaata Local Government Area of the state.

The command said the arrests were part of efforts to stem the tide of cultism and other nefarious activities in the state during the ember months.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Mohammed Haruna, said the Command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit, SPACS, carried out the raids at various hideouts and black spots where the suspected were hibernating.

He said that while 15 suspects were arrested at Ogidi /Nkpor axis, six were arrested at Awka /Amansea axis.

Similarly, five were arrested at Onitsha /Nkpor, seven at Oba/Nnewi, six at Nsugbe/Nkwelle-Ezunaka, eight at Ogbunike/Abagana, four at Nawfia and another four at Nimo/Abagana.

Others are 12 at Ifitedunu/Awkuzu axis, four at Amikwo, five at Nsugbe/3-3 axis and four at Ebenebe/Ugbenu.

According to the police spokesman, out of the number, 40 had been charged to court, while 15 were screened and released unconditionally.

Also, he added, five of the suspects were placed under police supervision for being underaged, while 20 suspects confessed membership of the cult groups.

Items recovered from them include two pump action guns, 10 machetes, five axes, two daggers, three barrettes, one double-barrelled gun, two locally-made pistol and three live cartridges.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, commended Anambra people for providing the command with actionable intelligence and reassured the public of adequate protection.

