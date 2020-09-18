18 died in attack on Gov Zulum’s convoy – Military

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The Armed Forces has said 18 and not 30 persons as widely reported died in the Book Haram ambush on Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said only 10 policemen, four soldiers and four civilians were killed in the ambush at Barwati village.

According to the statement, the victims were killed by explosion from the multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on the road by the terrorists.

The statement partly reads: “The convoy of the Borno State Civilians Relocation Committee comprising Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force and Civilian Joint Task Force was ambushed by members of the BHT/ISWAP at Barwati village on 25 of September 2020.

“The attack/ambush was however successfully repelled by the gallant troops. Sadly, a total of 18 lives including 4 soldiers, 10 Policemen and 4 civilians were lost during the sad incident”.

It added: “Troops on hot pursuit of the insurgents successfully recovered 3 vehicles. Two of the vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police that were earlier carted away by the terrorists during the attack. Similarly, one BHT gun truck was also captured.

“The casualties recorded were as a result of the explosion from the multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on the road by the terrorists.

“The Nigerian Army has since deployed bomb and IED disposal teams to ensure effective route scanning and clearance to forestall future occurrence”.