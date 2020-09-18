18 FRSC officers dismissed for bribery, forgery, other misconducts

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has approved the dismissal of 18 officers found culpable for various offences. The offences include desertion, forgery, number plate racketeering, bribery, scandalous behaviour, drivers license racketeering and other misconducts.

The commission also reduced the ranks of 10 others.

According to the spokesperson of corps, Bisi Kazeem, on Friday, the officers were sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of the FRSC regulation on discipline.

He said the sanction reaffirms the corps’ resolve to align with the anti-corruption policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He stated that the board chairman, Bukhari Bello, revealed that the disciplinary actions are to serve as a deterrent to others who may form the habit of contravening established regulations and tarnishing the good image of the Corps.

“In the same vein, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi re-stated that his administration will continue to operate on the tripod of Consultation, Reward and Punishment as he called on staff to internalize the ideals of the founding fathers whose drive and commitment were geared towards saving lives.”

He added that while a reasonable number of staff have received different punishments for misconducts, many staff have been commended and appreciated for disciplined and exemplary conduct.