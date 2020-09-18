18 Persons Killed In Ambush On Borno Govt’s Convoy – Defence Headquarters

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche absolves the military of sabotage as claimed by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

The Defence Headquarters says 18 persons were killed in the Book Haram ambush on the Borno State Government’s convoy on Friday.

Disclosing this in a communique, the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said only 10 policemen, four soldiers and four civilians were killed in the ambush at Barwati village.

According to the military spokesman, the victims were killed by an explosion from the multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on the road by the terrorists.

He further revealed that two police vehicles were carted away, but adds that Troops on hot pursuit of the insurgents successfully recovered the vehicles and captured a Boko Haram gun truck.

According to General Enenche, the Nigerian Army has since deployed bomb and IED disposal teams to ensure effective route scanning and clearance to forestall future occurrence.

