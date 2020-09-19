19 Shot With Arrows in Another Herder-Farmer Clash

Atleast 19 persons have been injured in a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Jigawa State.

One person, Musa Mamman, 55, was killed, police said on Monday, adding that the clash took place on Sunday in Madamuwa village of Guri Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman Abdul Jinjiri said two suspects have been arrested.

Some of the injured were shot with arrows and have been taken to Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Shehu Ahmad (Maru/Bungudu Federal Constituency) on Saturday, organised a three day sensitisation training on peace and conflict resolution for herdsmen, farmers, women and youths from his constituency.

The training was organised in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution under the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The theme of the training is: “Conflict Mitigation, Sustainable Peace Challenges Associated with Insurgency and other Violence”.

Gov. Bello Matawalle, who opened the training in Gusau, commended the federal lawmaker for organising the event, describing it as a timely and welcome development.

Matawalle, who was represented by his Deputy, Alh. Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau said the sensitisation would help both Zamfara and federal governments in addressing security challenges in the state.

“This is an example of good representation; this is in line with the present administration’s policy of promoting peace and economic sectors of the state.

“The state government, since its inception, gave priority to security challenges.

“We introduced various programmes on peace building, reconciliation and dialogue, considering their importance to the development of our dear state.

“One of the fundamental issues in the state is agriculture.

“As we are all aware, agriculture is our major pride because the majority of our populace are farmers.

“I appreciate the foresight of the lawmaker for initiating programmes to enhance peace and farming activities among our people,’’ the governor said.

The Director-General of the institute, Dr Bakut Bakut assured the state government of its support and cooperation toward peace building.

Bakut pointed out that peace is the major key to development.

“I am, therefore, appealing for all stakeholders’ support to government’s programmes to address security challenges,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru urged security agencies to maximise efforts in addressing security challenges in the state.

Attahiru said there was an urgent need for security agencies to review security measures to bring lasting peace and stability into the state.

He appealed to the state government to resettle people who were displaced from their towns and villages due to insecurity.

The emir said many people suffered as result of insecurity.

“We want government to assist victims of insecurity so as to return to their original communities,’’ he said.

The monarch also called on people to assist security agencies with intelligence reports and always expose criminal elements around them.

Earlier, the lawmaker said the participants of the training were drawn from the 21 political wards of Maru and Bungudu Local Government Areas.

Ahmad said that the training was aimed at complementing state government initiated peace dialogue programmes as well as to enhance employment opportunities and poverty reduction.

The lawmaker donated cash and vehicles to Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) officials and some indigenes of Maru/Bungudu constituency who played important roles in peace building and reconciliation in the state.

