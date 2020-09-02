2 died, 6 injured in a four vehicles accident – LASEMA

A picture of four vehicles involved in an accident along Anthony inward Gbagada and claims two lives, while six were severely injured in Lagos. PHOTO: Facebook / LASEMA

Two persons died on the spot while four others were seriously injured in an accident along Anthony-inward-Gbagada on Tuesday night in Lagos.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA received distress calls on the accident, around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He added that four vehicles were involved in the accident, comprising two tipper-lorries, one petroleum tanker and one commercial bus.

He attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving that left occupants of the bus trapped.

“With the use of the LASEMA’s light rescue equipment, six people were rescued from the bus.

“They sustained varying degrees of injuries and unfortunately, two female passengers died on the spot,’’ the director-general said.

According to him, the agency responders, comprising LASEMA Rescue Unit (LRU), the Lagos State Ambulance, the Nigeria Police and the Lagos Fire Service were promptly mobilised to the scene for the rescue operation.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that operation was still ongoing to recover all the vehicles out of the road.