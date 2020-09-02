2 Men Found With Guns, Ammunitions in Popular Hotel in Lagos State

Two armed robbers lodged in a popular hotel with a short gun and ammunition, which they had hoped to use for operation in Lagos State.

However, following the Police intelligence mechanism put in place by the operatives at Ejigbo Division led by CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, the suspects identified as Uche Madu, 22 and Chukwudi Odoh, 21, were caught.

It was gathered that the Police and community relations worked as the suspects lodged in the hotel preparing to go for robbery operations before the DPO was contacted and she immediately sent her officers to the place.

