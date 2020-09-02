2 killed, many injured as truck rams into venue of wedding ceremony

By Ochuko Akuopha

Tragedy struck at Umeh community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, as a truck rammed into the venue of a traditional marriage ceremony, killing two persons and leaving several others with various degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that the truck was supplying blocks to a location in the community why the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and veered into one of the canopies where guests were already seated.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said: “the ceremony was about to kick off when the incident occurred. The groom narrowly escaped death because someone standing close to him dragged him away from the oncoming vehicle.

“The incident caused pandemonium in the community because everyone was confused. The driver of the vehicle abandoned it and fled to an unknown destination.

“The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital and as we speak, two of them have been confirmed dead.

“One of the victims, a retired headmaster was rushed to one of the hospitals in Ughelli and was thereafter referred to another hospital in Benin where he died.

“As we speak, the other victims are still receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Vanguard