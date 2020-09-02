2 Metallic Long Needles Discovered In Woman’s Brain

Brain needles | Oddity

A 29-year-old woman has been left shocked after a CT scan showed that she had two metallic needles embedded deep in her brain.

The Chinese woman from Zhengzhou was involved in a minor car accident and advised to get a CT scan to make sure that there was no damage to her head.

Fortunately for her, there was no trauma related to the accident but the CT scan showed something stranger: two needles, approximately 5cm in length and 4.9mm in diameter embedded deep in her brain.

Doctors believe that the needles must have been deliberately or accidentally inserted into Zhu’s head when she was very young, because judging by their diameter, they wouldn’t have been able to pierce a fully developed skull.

Also, there was no skull or scalp injury and she has no recollection of any serious head trauma or any head injury.

Doctors say the needles are unlikely to cause any problems because of how thin they are and the area of the brain they are located in.

According to the Chinese website Sohu, the woman has already reported the findings of the CT scan to the local police. She reportedly has a suspicion as to the origin of the needles in her head, but she did not want to reveal anything at this time.

The woman is not alone in this peculiar case as we earlier reported about a 76-year-old man who had a knife blade removed from his head 26 years after he was stabbed during a fight.

The farmer Duorijiebhad a four-inch-long rusty knife surgically removed from his brain.

CT scans and X-rays performed at the hospital of Shandong First Medical University in Jinan showed that the blade was located at the base of the patient’s skull, lodged against his eye socket and pressing against his optic nerve.

He was flown to more than 3,000 kilometers for free treatment, seeing as he couldn’t afford to pay the medical help. Because of the blade in his brain, he had not only lost vision in his right eye but also suffered near-full paralysis in his left arm and leg.