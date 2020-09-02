2 petrol tankers, buildings razed in Rivers fire incidents

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Two petrol tankers loaded with petroleum products have been razed by fire at Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt.

The two tankers cut fire on different occasions Erico area of Rumuolumeni on Monday and another at a Heritage Filling Station, on St. John in the same area.

It was gathered that both fire incidents that started on the packed tankers in two different petrol filling stations also affected nearby buildings.

It was also learned that it took the intervention of youths in the area to put out the fire on the Heritage station, while earlier fire burnt unabated.

It was gathered that when fire service from the state arrived the scene of the incident after the fire has been put out by residents, that angry youths chased officials of Rivers State fire Services who arrived the scene away.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has said it has constituted a team to minimize incidents of a Gas explosion in the gas industry across the Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, who gave the hint at the gas explosion scenes Heritage Filling Station, said the state government has also continued in sensitization of individuals on the cause and dangers of such incidents.

Medee commended the youths who assisted the government in putting off the fire outbreak, expressing the commitment of the government to ensure the safety of lives and properties of RIvers People.

Vanguard