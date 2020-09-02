2 Teenage Robbers Tortured to Death While Trying to Escape (Graphic Photos)

On Monday night, two out of three robbers were lynched along Marian road after robbing Sunnytex Supermarket, opposite Lion’s park in Calabar, Cross River.

The gory incident occurred at about 9:00 pm at Sunnytex near Lion’s park when three unidentified robbers stormed the shop to rob but luck ran out on them as people in the neighbourhood who noticed them during the operation raised an alarm and went after them immediately they came out from their victims’ Supermarket.

An eyewitness, said that when they noticed the boys numbering about three were robbing at Sunnytex supermarket they alerted people in the neighbourhood and they laid siege on them.

“When we noticed that the boys were robbing, we decided to lay siege and accost them, we were not afraid because we discovered they had locally-made gun.

“Immediately they came out from the supermarket the mob went after them, and raised the alarm, funny enough, one of them too joined the mob in shouting “thief ooo” not knowing that he has been marked already. “two ran through a nearby street while the one who joined us in raising alarm wanted to escape via Rabana roundabout , he was apprehended and lynched.

“While the other was also lynched and set ablaze, the people in the area have suffered a lot in the hands of these boys and when you look at them, you will see they are just teenagers, but it’s unfortunate they are involved in armed robbery, I believe there are charms around their neck and waist.

“The third person is still at large as some people have already gone after him and I believe he will be apprehended too because everyone around at alert as we speak,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...