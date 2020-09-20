20-year-old with a 49-year-old fiance is a grandma to his four grandkids

A 20-year-old woman has already become a grandmother to four after getting engaged to a man 29 years her senior – whose four children are all older than her.

Photographer Hannah Ennis, 20, from Cameron, Illinois, met her now-fiancé, Sam Pruett, 49, in September 2019 when they started working together at the local sheriff’s office as correctional officers.

Believing Sam to be a ‘stubborn old man’, Hannah certainly didn’t ever expect romance to blossom but after spending an increasing amount of time together at work, as well as hanging out at games nights with friends, the pair realized that falling in love was out of their control.

Unconventional: 20-year-old photographer Hannah Ennis has shared her joy at becoming a grandmother to four after getting engaged to Sam Pruett, who is 29 years her senior

Romance: The couple, from Cameron, Illinois, met in September 2019 when they were both working as correctional officers in the local sheriff’s office

Changes: Hannah admits she initially thought Sam was a ‘stubborn old man’ but the more they worked together, the more romantic her feelings towards him became

Sharing a passion for photography, travel, movies and games, the love birds started officially dating on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Both of the couple’s families had reservations about their whirlwind romance, with Hannah’s thinking that Sam was only with her for her youthfulness and Sam’s believing that Hannah was with him for his money, despite Hannah earning more than him at the time.

In July this year, the couple both decided to quit their jobs and move to Texas to start a new life together by the Gulf Sea. Then, on August 1, 2020, less than six months after first dating, Hannah proposed to Sam at their favorite spot by the ocean.

Despite Sam already having four grown up children Kyle, 30, Logan, 28, Jessica, 25, and Samantha, 24, from his previous marriage, kids are most certainly still on Hannah’s radar.

While Sam’s children, who are all older than Hannah avoid calling her mom, she has become a step-grandma to Sam’s grandchildren Lonna, 12, Peyton, 11, William, one, and Ellie Rose, one, and says she loves it when they call her ‘Nana’.

The couple get odd looks when out together, with strangers often mistaking them for father and daughter – the pair have learnt to laugh this off.

‘Sam and I met when he first started at the sheriff’s office,’ said Hannah.

‘We became great friends almost instantly. We hung out at game nights, went on little adventures, and grew closer.

Whirlwind: The couple officially started dating on Valentine’s Day 2020, and less than six months later, Hannah proposed to Sam

Making moves: In July, just weeks before getting engaged, the couple both quit their jobs and moved to Texas together

Family: Sam already has four grown-up children – Kyle, 30, Logan, 28, Jessica, 25, and Samantha, 24 – who are all older than Hannah

Goals: Despite this, Hannah (pictured front while working in the sheriff’s office) wants to have children of her own one day

‘Before we knew it, we were falling in love. And it progressed quickly from there.

‘At first dating Sam was not on my mind. I honestly thought he was a little stubborn and old. I never pictured myself dating him.

‘After we started hanging out and I let my heart lead the way, I knew my soul needed him.

‘He also has an amazing kind hearted soul. He is the sweetest person I’ve ever met.

‘Our relationship just works. There are a few little flaws such as the way we each do things, having slightly different ideas about parenting and different life experiences, but nothing major.

‘Our families thought we were crazy though. Since I am younger, my family thought Sam was only with me because I am young.

‘Sam’s family thought I was only in it for the money, which is crazy considering when we met I was making more than him.

‘Overall, everyone has come around to loving and accepting us.

‘Discussing marriage and kids has been the most difficult thing. I am twenty and want children and marriage, but Sam has four kids and was in an unsuccessful marriage that fell apart in the final years.

Staying strong: Both Hannah and Sam’s families were against the relationship initially

Controversy: Hannah’s family felt that Sam was only with her for her youthfulness and Sam’s believed she was with him for his money, despite Hannah earning more than him at the time

Future: ‘We plan on getting married and having a couple of kids,’ Hannah said

Awkward: Hannah says Sam’s adult children don’t call her ‘mom’, but she loves when his grandkids call her ‘Nana’

‘He does want to get married and have more kids, but it isn’t something he is thinking about daily. We are currently trying for a little one.

‘Sam’s kids now have grandbabies, so I am a grandma which is pretty sweet, yet hard to think about as I’m only 20.

‘The kids obviously don’t call me mom, but the grandkids do call me “Nana”. It’s like Hannah, but with a grandma twist.

‘People don’t say much, but the stares are real. My all-time favorite comment was when I was in the hospital a few months ago and the doctor asked, ‘Your dad is in the lobby and has asked you to come back’. I replied, ‘Sir that’s my fiancé’.’

Hannah believes that their relationship is much more special than her previous flings with boys her own age as Sam is less immature and more respectful than her former boyfriends.

‘We plan on getting married and having a couple of kids,’ Hannah said. ‘Travelling is definitely a must and loving unconditionally of course.

‘When you see someone every day, and your heart feels happy and complete, that’s when you know you are truly in love.

‘It doesn’t necessarily mean they are your age, exact type and perfect.

‘When you love someone, you just know it. You don’t have to question it.

‘Even if they are twenty-nine years older, your soul will let you know.’