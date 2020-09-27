2020 AFRIMMA: organisers unveil nominees

THE countdown for the seventh edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) is on. Organisers of the music award ceremony in Diaspora have unveiled the list of nominees.

This year’s nominees list features a raft of established talents but also stars a host of new talents in what seems to be a major paradigm shift on the African music scene. Revered names like Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Aya Nakamura, Soraia Ramos, Davido, Master KG all earned nominations while newbies like Oxlade, J Derobie, Zeynab and so on got their first AFRIMMA nominations.

The African Muzik Magazine Awards AFRIMMA has unlocked a new level with the announcement of its first Virtual Awards show. The seventh edition, which is sponsored by Majority, is set to be a virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, organisers say this is not going to stop AFRIMMA from flying the African cultural flag as the countdown to the epoch and history making event on November 15, 2020 has commenced.

The AFRIMMA Virtual Awards 2020 is set to be the first of its kind in the African music world with performances coming from different artists around the world and audience catching the performances, speeches and award presentations on multiple streaming devices. Anticipation is high and excitement is hitting the rooftop with the release of the nominees list.