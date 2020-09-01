2020 AGC: NBA’s conference like no other

It had almost everything: a boycott threat, cutting- edge technology, insightful discussions, plus extra drama on the sidelines, including a break-away bid. Legal Editor JOHN AUSTIN UNACHUKWU , ADEBISI ONANUGA and ROBERT EGBE chronicle highlights of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)’s 60th Annual General Conference (AGC) that ended last Saturday.

IT was not Fisayo Eluyera’s first Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). But this time was different. There was a surprise in store for the 2013 Second Class Upper Law graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and many other lawyers who shared their thoughts on social media.

Eluyera tweeted his surprise on August 26 via his Twitter handle @FisayoEsq: “@NigBarAssoc just gave me 8gb data for the conference. Thank you.”

The NBA had provided free data for many lawyers to participate in its first-ever virtual AGC – the 60th in the series – courtesy of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The AGC, tagged “Step forward”, held between August 26 and 29, with a record 25,303 registered conferees, according to the organisers, making it the most-attended AGC in the NBA’s history.

The 2019 AGC recorded over 12,000 participants.

Conference Speakers

But it was not just because it was holding online or the number of attendees that made the conference stand out.

It also featured an interesting array of local and international speakers.

They included President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair; Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Chief Justice of Nigeria Hon Justice Tanko Mohammed.

Others were former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami; President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), Brian Speers; and Director of Training at the Judicial Institute for Africa; Hon Dame Linda, among others.

El-Rufai ad Open Bar Initiative

Perhaps no one, in recent times, has divided the NBA like Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai. On August 18, a move to cancel el-Rufai’s speaking engagement at the AGC gained movement.

It was begun by the Open Bar Initiative in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP), NBA, Prof Koyinsola Ajayi.

The NGO listed 13 allegations against the governor and his son, Bello, who is a special adviser to Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Uba Sani.

By 6pm, the matter was trending on social media with over 10,400 mentions on Twitter alone

Many of the commentators criticised NBA President Paul Usoro for el-Rufai’s invitation mainly on account of his handling of the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Sharing their anger via Twitter, some lawyers said they had cancelled their attendance of the virtual conference, the first of its kind in the association’s history.

Accusing the governor of rule of law violations, they formed a campaign with the tag #CancelElRufai2020.

There were relatively few voices in the governor’s favour.

On August 20, the NBA convened its National Executive Committee meeting, which bowed to pressure and voted in favour of withdrawing el-Rufai’s invitation from speaking at the AGC.

But el-Rufai took the disinvitation badly and, rather than ending the matter, things took a worse turn.

Muslim, Northern lawyers protest

The controversy over el-Rufai deepened in the coming days with two NBA branches, Muslim lawyers and a rights group joining the protests in the governor’s favour.

The Dutse (Jigawa State) and Bauchi (Bauchi State) branches threatened to boycott the AGC unless el-Rufai was re-invited to speak at the event. They were joined by Kaduna Muslim lawyers

Similarly, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) advised all lawyers from the North to withdraw from the AGC unless the governor was re-invited.

But the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) urged the NBA to be objective and also withdraw the invitation of former President Obasanjo and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

MULAN National President Prof Ibrahim Abikan told The Nation that Usoro afterwards invited MULAN to nominate another governor to replace el-Rufai, but that the association rejected the offer.

“Our only demand is for the same objective standard to be applied to other persons slated to speak at the AGC. In this respect, our view is that former President Obasanjo who never had any regard for the Supreme Court or respect for citizens’ rights cannot be allowed to speak at the AGC. The same brush tars Gov. Nyesom Wike who has unapologetically abused the rights of citizens including demolition of Hotel or other property without court order in Rivers State and he’s not entitled to speak on our platform.”

However, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) which hailed the NBA for disinviting el-Rufai, urged it to bar all governors from the event.

But the NBA forged ahead and the conference began.

15-month time limit for court cases

One issue that struck a chord with most lawyers during the conference was the suggestion by President Buhari that criminal cases from the High Court to the Supreme Court should be concluded within 12 months, while civil cases should not last longer than 15 months.

Many justice eector stakeholders did not disagree when the President described justice administration in the country’s courts as being “terribly slow”.

According to the President, it took too long for the courts to decide and eventually dismiss the election petitions he filed to challenge his losses in the 2003, 2007, and 2011 presidential polls.

Buhari said: “At the end, I lost all three cases. I wondered then, why it needed to take so long to arrive at a verdict and if I had won the case, someone who did not legitimately win the election would have been in office all that time.

“In 2019, I was no longer petitioner; I had now become a respondent in the case of Atiku vs Buhari and the whole process took barely six months; just over six months.

“What was the difference? The law had changed since my own in 2003, 2007 and 2011. You had now introduced time limits for election petitions. Everything must be done within a six- to eight-month period.

“My question then is why can’t we have a time limit for criminal cases? Why can’t we have a rule that will say a criminal trial all the way to the Supreme Court must not exceed 12 months? And why can’t we do the same for civil cases? Even if we say that civil cases must not go beyond between 12 and 15 months. I think that for me will be stepping forward.”

Blair

Blair’s participation surprisingly went without a hitch, despite the late protests against him. During his appearance, he listed three pre-requisites for a nation to attain greatness.

They are rules-based economy, human capital development and strong institutions.

Blair pointed out that for the conditions to thrive there must be rule of Law, which he described as “absolutely vital.”

He advised that for Nigeria to move from a Third World status to a developed nation, it must meet the three development parameters and develop its “infrastructure and good power generation system.

Osinbajo

Not surprisingly, one of the shinning lights of the conference was Vice President Osinbajo. He shed light on the Federal Government’s plan to save businesses in the COVID-19 era.

He said a survival fund to support small businesses, artisans and private school teachers s underway. wa

Osinbajo said data compilation for those eligible was ongoing while the criteria for would-be beneficiaries were already set.

The VP also delighted Nigerians by engaging them live on Twitter and responding to their questions during a session with House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Responding to the issue of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, which some Christians leaders are criticising, the Vice President said the solution to the concerns was evident, noting that an amendment to the CAMA Act could be sought by those expressing concerns about sections of the law.

On the Southern Kaduna crisis, Osinbajo said the Federal Government would interrogate all the issues fuelling the bloody Southern Kaduna crisis, vowing also to ensure justice and punishment for those who would be found culpable.

He said the government would find a solution to the Southern Kaduna crisis, by “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalizsation and the prosecution of persons responsible for the murders – this is to ensure that the impunity doesn’t worsen.”

NNBA

One issue that threatened to overshadow the conference was the announcement last Thursday of the formation of a parallel Bar association.

Two Kaduna-based lawyers, Mr. Nuhu Ibrahim and Mr Abdulbasit Suleiman called their group the New Nigerian Bar Association.

They said NNBA members were in consultations with “very Senior Lawyers of Northern Nigeria extraction and those practising therein with the view to constituting the Trustees and for purposes of fixing date for formal inauguration of the Association.”

They said their decision followed the NBA’s alleged discrimination against Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai who was disinvited from participating at the ongoing Annual General Conference (AGC), following a petition against his human rights and rule of law record.

El-Rufai’s exclusion stirred a controversy with mostly northern or Muslim lawyers condemning the NBA National Executive Committee’s decision.

On August 28, they wrote a letter informing the Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami of their association.

Usoro

Caught in the storm was NBA President Paul Usoro (SAN).

Usoro had tried to douse the tension caused by el-Rufai’s disinvitation by explaining that only three members of its National Executive Committee (NEC) on August 20, backed a suggestion to retain el Rufai as a speaker at its 60th Annual General Conference (AGC).

Usoro said in a statement that, of the trio, two were southerners and the other was a Christian cleric.

He said: “NEC’s decision yesterday had no ethnic or religious coloration or connotation howsoever and whatsoever. In discussing the issue at NBC, nobody talked about religion or ethnicity. As I recall, there were no more than 3 (three) advocates for retaining the invitation of the NBA to HE Nasir el Rufai (not including me) and two of these three gentlemen are from the South of Nigeria and one is a reverend gentleman. Conversely, some of those who spoke against his attendance share the same faith with Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and some others came from the Northern part of Nigeria.

‘The second point that I must clarify is that, NBA NEC, by its decision was not passing any judgment on Mallam Nasir eEl-Rufai. NBA NEC is not in a position to pass such judgments without having all the facts and hearing from all the sides and it did not set out to pass any such judgment. NEC merely made a judgment that it was not in the best interest of the Association to be engulfed in the controversy that trailed the invitation of Mallam el-Rufai for the Conference and that it was best if the safety valve of dis-inviting the Governor was applied.”

He appealed for unity while swearing in new NBA President Olumide Akpata.

Akpata

The man on whose shoulders the responsibility falls is NBA President Olumide Akpata and he has moved quickly to try to calm frayed nerves.

Akpata announced in his inaugural address last Friday that he had set up an Electoral Audit and Reforms Committee to audit the body’s 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections.

The committee, headed by Ayo Akintunde, SAN, will also recommend reforms for future electoral systems and processes.

He also appealed for unity

Akpata said: “I am also not unaware of very recent events and agitations that have tended to divide our Bar along regional and religious lines. This is rather unfortunate for an egalitarian Association like ours. The Bar that I want to lead henceforth is one that is united on all fronts and that recognises that our diversity is, perhaps, our greatest strength. I plead with all Nigerian lawyers to bear this philosophy of unity in mind as we commence a new journey together today.

“This enormous task cannot be achieved if we continue to fan the embers of division at a time when we desperately need to unite and speak with one firm voice. We must be kind, magnanimous, respectful, and sensitive in our words and actions, as doing otherwise would be a great disservice to our vision of building a stronger and formidable Bar. Now is the time to come together because a divided Bar is a defeated Bar.”