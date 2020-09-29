Daily News

2023: Anambra indigenes beg Orji Uzo Kalu to run for President

Orji Uzor Kalu: Beyond celebrating Conviction, We Need To Ask ‘Why?’
Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu

Indigenes of Alor community in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State,  trooped out en mass bearing placards with  various inscriptions pleading with Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator  Orji Uzor Kalu to run for office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

The elated indigenes held a peaceful procession at the palace of the traditional ruler of Alor , His Royal Highness Igwe MacAnthony Elibe Okonkwo  chanting songs and  calling on Nigerians to support South East to produce next Nigerian president.

Senator Kalu had visited Alor, home of the Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment for the funeral ceremony of late Chief Mrs. Priscilla Mary Ejiakardo Amolue

Sources close to the Senate Chief Whip revealed that  the former Governor who was expected to pay a courtesy call on the traditional ruler had on a tip off from the state security services about the procession immediately reschudeled his  visit to the traditional ruler to a new date.

It will be recalled that Kalu in a  recent interview appealed to Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari concentrate on the completion of his tenure rather than distracting him with who replaces him in the future.

Meanwhile Kalu’s presence at the funeral  caused an overwhelming sensation at the home of the Amolues’ . Shouts of Mmiririenyi Ndigbo filtered the air as he sang worship songs and  danced with the women and youths .

With Kalu at the event were former Chairman Independent Democrats, Hon Edozie Madu;  Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife of Anambra Central ; Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu ; Chief Chidozie Nwankwo, Barr. Sylvester Okonkwo ,  Hon. Osita Chidoka ,  Hon. Madukwe Ukaegbu and Hon. Chibuike Jonas .

With his entourage , Kalu proceeded to the home of   Chief   Chidozie Nwankwo in Oko where he was entertained by the astute business mogul and  chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC )

The former Governor later left for Enugu from Oko where he flew back to Abuja at exactly 7 PM.

