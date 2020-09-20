2023: Ikpeazu tasks PDP excos to ensure total victory

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has tasked the executive members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia North Senatorial District to brace up and ensure that they bring back the fortunes of PDP in the zone and State at large.

Our correspondent reports that unlike in previous elections conducted in the state, PDP lost control of key political seats in Abia North including the National Assembly seats which Senator Mao Ohuabunwa lost to the incumbent Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu while Nnenna Ukeje lost her seat to Hon. Benjamin Kalu, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

But Ikpeazu who was represented by his deputy, Sir Oko Chukwu when he received a delegation of Abia North PDP at the Government House, Umuahia, the state capital, stressed the need for the party Executives in the zone to ensure that there is unity of purpose among members of the party in the zone.

According to Oko Chukwu, the task of ensuring total victory in all elective positions in the area come 2023 to regain their pride is one that can be achieved if there is unity and peace amongst the party faithful.

The Deputy Governor used the forum to congratulate them on their emergence as PDP Executives both at the zonal and state levels, describing their elevation as one that requires lots of expectations and responsibilities.

Speaking earlier, the Abia North PDP Zonal Chairman, Dr. Amah Abraham who said their mission is to engage all stakeholders from Abia North to work constructively towards their quest to recover Abia North for PDP and assured that with hard work, commitment and sense of purpose, they are going to rewrite the story of the zone and State come 2023.