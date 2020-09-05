2023: Pick Northern candidate, forget Igbo votes – Ohanaeze tells PDP

Innocent DURU

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has cautioned the People’s Democratic Party against shopping for and fielding a northerner in 2023 as presidential candidate.

In a statement signed by the President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General , Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said: “Igbos have voted massively for the PDP since 1999. But it appears that the PDP regards the Igbos as cows that must be milked to death. The PDP is making subterranean plans to retain power in the north in 2023.

“The PDP must not insult the intelligence of the Igbo. If the PDP thinks the Igbo will wait till 2031 before it gets a chance at the presidential ticket of the party then the PDP isn’t just treacherous, it is delusional. Perhaps the PDP doesn’t need Igbo votes.

“The youths of Igbo land will not sit astride and watch the PDP field a candidate from the north and come to Igbo land to hoodwink people with sweetened gibberish. If the PDP tramples on equity and commonsense , and opts for a northern candidate in 2023, then the PDP should forget about coming to Igbo land to seek votes in the 2023 presidential elections.

“No Igbo politician should accept a vice-presidential ticket from any party. Any Igbo man or woman who grovels to a vice-presidential ticket should consider political social distancing from Igbo land.”